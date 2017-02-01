Carlow News

Green Rd school honoured for its dedication to music

by 01/02/17 12:42pm

CARLOW’S ‘singing school’ has been richly rewarded with a prestigious Music Rich School Award from Music Generation. And it’s only the second school in the county to receive such an honour. Carlow National School, Green Road, Carlow was acknowledged for...

Read More

Carlow town winners top Netwatch staff awards

STAFF from Carlow town swept the boards at Netwatch’s recent Employee of the Year Awards. The annual bash organised by...

Wednesday, 01/02/17 - 12:53pm Read More

Ballon festive concert raised €3,000 for charity

The proceeds of Ballon Church Choir’s Cradle in a manger were presented to Carlow Hospice and St Clare’s Hospitality in Carlow....

Wednesday, 01/02/17 - 12:51pm Read More

National News

Jewellery recovered after car fails to stop for Gardaí

by 04/02/17 12:29am

Gardai in Wicklow have arrested a teenager and recovered an assortment of jewellery this evening. An investigation was launched earlier when a car failed to stop for Gardaí and was intercepted and abandoned in Wicklow town. One male in his...

Read More

First person to be prosecuted for assisting suicide in Ireland describes experience on Late Late Show

A carer who became the first person in Ireland prosecuted for assisting suicide has talked about her relationship with her...

Saturday, 04/02/17 - 12:22am Read More

Locals to protest against Cork flood relief plan

The Office of Public Works is coming under fire for its controversial flood relief plans for Cork city. Critics say...

Friday, 03/02/17 - 9:37pm Read More

Carlow Sport

The weekend’s sporting highlights

by 03/02/17 10:55am

By Aaron Doyle CARLOW are back in action in the national football league while the Six Nations returns with Ireland taking on Scotland in Murrayfield. Here are your sporting highlights for the weekend. 1 Westmeath v Carlow NFL Division 4,...

Read More

Players refocused ahead of league

By Kieran Murphy EVEN though Carlow were beaten on Wednesday there was a sense that the county could be going...

Thursday, 02/02/17 - 11:29am Read More

Slow start leaves Carlow with too much to do as students hold on

UCD 3-15 Carlow 1-18 By Kieran Murphy THE Jekyll and Hyde description has become a little tiresome over the years...

Thursday, 02/02/17 - 11:28am Read More

National Sport

Ireland U-20s celebrate comeback victory against Scotland

by 03/02/17 10:51pm

Scotland U-20s 19 Ireland U-20s 20 The new-look Ireland Under-20s showed their mettle with a two-try 20-19 comeback victory over Scotland in the U-20 Six Nations at Broadwood Stadium this evening. Number 8 Paul Boyle spun out of a tackle...

Read More

Sinead Kane: ‘To make the dream work you have to have team work’

Sinead Kane, appearing on the Late Late Show tonight, spoke about entering the Guinness Book of Record for becoming the...

Friday, 03/02/17 - 10:54pm Read More

Munster withstand Edinburgh pressure as win sends them top of PRO12 table

Edinburgh 9 Munster 10 Munster moved to the summit of the Guinness PRO12 table after squeezing past Edinburgh in a...

Friday, 03/02/17 - 9:56pm Read More