Carlow News

Award-winning student donates €500 to Carlow girl’s medical fund

by 25/01/17 3:02pm

VICTORIA Byrne, a leaving cert student who won the Carlow Lions Club young ambassador of the year competition, has just donated €500 to a teenager who’s receiving cancer treatment. Victoria was one of seven young people whom the local Lions...

Disused house in The Laurels is being used as a rubbish dump

A DISUSED house in the middle of a housing estate in Carlow town has become a rubbish dump, with dozens...

Jobs boost for Carlow

CARLOW received a welcome jobs boost with the news that McDonald’s restaurant plans to hire 70 people at a new...

National News

Katherine Zappone: Ireland does not have a record to be proud of for protecting refugees

by 26/01/17 11:56am

Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone has said Ireland, Europe and the international community do not have a record to be proud of when it comes to the protection of refugees. The Minister, who recently visited migrant camps in Greece, was...

Report on Medicial Cannabis welcomed

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny has welcomed the publication of an Oireachtas Health Committee report on Medicinal Cannabis. He...

Cannabis plants worth €140k discovered in Leitrim

175 cannabis plants with a value of €140,000 were discovered by Gardaí in Leitrim. The find was made yesterday morning...

Carlow Sport

Your weekend sporting highlights

by 20/01/17 12:28pm

By Aaron Doyle LEINSTER are one win away from getting home advantage in the Champions Cup while we will know this weekend who will play in this year’s Superbowl in American football. Here are your highlights of the weekend. 1...

Opening jousts produce interesting fare

By Kieran Murphy THERE may have been small crowds in attendance for Carlow’s Walsh and O’Byrne Cup first round games...

O’Brien urges new players to persevere

By Kieran Murphy CARLOW senior football manager Turlough O’Brien urged his players and new recruits in particular to persevere and...

National Sport

Roger Federer beats Stan Warwinka in five-set thriller

by 26/01/17 11:57am

Roger Federer moved one step closer to an 18th grand slam title after holding off a thrilling fightback from Stan Wawrinka to reach the Australian Open final. Wawrinka forced a decider from two sets down on Rod Laver Arena but...

Five uncapped players named in Ireland squad for Women’s Six Nations

Head Coach Tom Tierney has named the Ireland Women’s squad for the Women’s Six Nations Championship 2017, and has included...

WATCH: Goalkeeping howler gifts Falcao the softest score ever

Goalies aren’t having the best week in the world of viral sports clips. First, viewers were left shaking their heads...

